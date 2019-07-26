Meet the 'warts and all' wedding photographer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the 'warts and all' wedding photographer

Forget staged family photos, UK-based photographer Ian Weldon focuses on all the behind-the-scene moments at weddings.

He has a new book coming out that will feature these non-traditional photos as well as an exhibit in Bristol.

  • 26 Jul 2019
Go to next video: See some of the world's earliest photographs