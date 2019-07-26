Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Train derailment sends 70 cars off track
Drone footage shows a Florida-bound train with dozens of cars hanging off the rails in Missouri. There were no injuries reported.
-
26 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window