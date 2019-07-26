Runaway tyre
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Runaway tyre causes New Jersey motorway crash

A tyre caused a crisis on a New Jersey motorway when it fell off a lorry, rolled along the road and crashed into an oncoming car.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Jul 2019