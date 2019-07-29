How Baltimore's people describe their city
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Baltimore's people describe their city

As part of the BBC's Ask America project in 2018 we asked the residents at a market in Baltimore to tell us about Charm City and what outsiders get wrong.

On Saturday, President Trump referred to Representative Elijah Cummings' congressional district, which includes much of Baltimore, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

  • 29 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'People think we're hillbillies - we're not'