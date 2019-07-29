Concern if 'Trump loyalist' heads US intelligence
'The head of US intelligence has to be non-partisan', warns former CIA operative Lindsay Moran after the resignation of Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence.

Donald Trump has nominated Congressman John Ratcliffe, a Republican who fiercely defended the president at the recent Robert Mueller hearing.

  • 29 Jul 2019
