Dan Coats resignation: Concern over 'Trump loyalist' heading US intelligence
'The head of US intelligence has to be non-partisan', warns former CIA operative Lindsay Moran after the resignation of Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence.
Donald Trump has nominated Congressman John Ratcliffe, a Republican who fiercely defended the president at the recent Robert Mueller hearing.
29 Jul 2019
