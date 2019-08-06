The 'horror' of 43 years in solitary confinement

Media player
Albert Woodfox: The 'horror' of 43 years in solitary
Albert Woodfox, the former jailed Black Panther and member of the Angola 3 spent more than four decades in solitary confinement.
He tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur about the "horror" of being confined to a prison cell just 9ft (2.7m) by 6ft (1.8m).
Mr Woodfox said during his years of confinement he "never came close to being broken" apart from when his mother died and he was not allowed to attend her funeral.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
06 Aug 2019
