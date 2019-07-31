Media player
Steve Bannon: 'The Brexit turmoil is only just beginning'
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former chief strategist, tells the BBC he expects Boris Johnson to deliver a "no deal, hard exit" from the European Union.
"The British people have not seen, I don't think, even the beginning of the turmoil," he warns.
Mr Bannon spoke to North America Editor Jon Sopel at the US-Mexico border in an interview for the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4.
31 Jul 2019
