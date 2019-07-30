Protester interrupts Trump's democracy speech

Media player
Protester interrupts President Trump's democracy speech
A Virginia politician held up signs during US President Donald Trump's speech to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the country's first legislative assembly.
Black Democrats from the state boycotted the event because of what they call "racist and xenophobic" rhetoric from Mr Trump.
30 Jul 2019
