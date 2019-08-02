Media player
Rhino hope after artificial insemination birth
A southern white rhino has been born at San Diego Zoo, California, following artificial insemination.
It's the first sucessful artificial insemination birth of a southern white rhino in North America.
The mother, Victoria, is one of six potential surrogate mothers that could be used to save the population of northern white rhinos, of which there are only two left in existence.
