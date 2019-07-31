'Why run just to talk about what we shouldn't fight for'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Warren at Democratic debate: 'I'm ready to get in this fight'
Challenged by more moderate contenders at the Democratic debate, Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned what motivates their bids for the White House.
-
31 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49174178/warren-at-democratic-debate-i-m-ready-to-get-in-this-fightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window