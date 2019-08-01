'What you see is what you get with Donald Trump'

Media player
Video
Trump's former economic adviser, Gary Cohn, on trade, Brexit and racism
Donald Trump's former chief economic adviser has spoken to the BBC about the US-China trade war and Brexit.
When asked if the US president was a racist, Gary Cohn said: "Donald Trump is Donald Trump, and what you see is what you get."
-
01 Aug 2019
Share
