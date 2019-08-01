Is this the 'perfect' wildlife photo?
Audubon Photography Awards: Is this the 'perfect' wildlife picture?

An astonishing battle of wills between an eagle, a fox and a rabbit was one of several striking entries in the annual photography awards of the Audubon Society. Its photography director Sabine Meyer explains what it takes to capture a prize-winning picture.

