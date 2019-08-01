Democratic debate one-liners
Video

Former Vice-President Joe Biden shared a stage in Detroit with nine other Democratic presidential hopefuls in a televised debate.

From well-rehearsed zingers to off-the-cuff comebacks, the debate answers that provoked a reaction.

