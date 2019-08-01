Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to untangle a 70-tonne whale
The North Atlantic right whale is encountering deadly entanglements in fishing gear. Whale rescuer Mackie Greene explains how they save them.
Video by Dan Lytwyn in Shippagan, New Brunswick
01 Aug 2019
