US gas pipeline explosion

A pipeline explosion in Kentucky killed one worker
At least one person is reported dead after a natural gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, Kentucky.
At 1:30 am on Thursday night, a natural gas pipeline caught fire in Kentucky. At least one person is reported to have died, and seventy-five residents were evacuated from nearby neighbourhoods.
01 Aug 2019
