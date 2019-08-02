Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: 'Ratcliffe was treated unfairly by press'
The US president has withdrawn his choice for director of national intelligence amid criticism that the Texas congressman was under-qualified.
Mr Trump tweeted that he told Texas Republican John Ratcliffe that the nomination process would be "miserable" for him due to unfair media coverage.
Mr Ratcliffe thanked Mr Trump and said he did not want the job to become "a purely political and partisan issue".
Critics have accused Mr Ratcliffe of padding his intelligence credentials.
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window