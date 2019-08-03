Trump in nuclear pact talks with Russia and China
Video

New nuclear pact 'would be great thing for the world'

US President Donald Trump has said he has been in talks with both Russia and China about a possible new nuclear treaty.

Mr Trump told reporters he believed a new arms control pact would be "a great thing for the world" after the US pulled out of the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia.

