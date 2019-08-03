Celebrations as Puerto Rico governor steps down

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Puerto Rico politics: Celebrations as governor steps down
Jubilant crowds took to the streets of Puerto Rico to celebrate Governor Ricardo Rosselló stepping down from office after mass protests.
Mr Rosselló has been at the centre of a text message scandal involving sexist, profane and homophobic comments.
-
03 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49218470/puerto-rico-politics-celebrations-as-governor-steps-downRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window