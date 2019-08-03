Woman killed as US officer 'fires at dog'

Media player
Woman killed as US police officer fires at dog in Arlington, Texas
A woman in the US has died of a gunshot wound after a police officer fired his gun when he saw a barking dog running towards him.
The unnamed policeman was responding to a call about the woman in Arlington, Texas.
She has been named as 30-year-old Margarita Brooks.
She died of her injury in hospital.
Police have described it as a tragedy, and say an investigation is underway.
03 Aug 2019
