'My heart hurts on every level'

A day after the shooting in El Paso, Texas, members of the local community came out to pay their respects to the 20 people killed.

The shooting at a supermarket is being investigated as domestic terrorism, officials say.

A 21-year-old white man was arrested at the scene of the attack in the city of El Paso, near the US-Mexico border, and has been charged with capital murder, meaning he could face the death penalty.