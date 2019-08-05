CCTV captures bystanders fleeing Dayton attacker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ohio shooting: CCTV captures moment of attack

Footage from the night of the Dayton shooting show passersby running away, in CCTV released by Dayton Police Department.

Nine people were killed and at least 27 injured in the attack which lasted less than 30 seconds, according to police.

It follows a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas less than 24 hours earlier.

Read more: Ohio shooting: Sister of gunman among Dayton dead

  • 05 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'As you came outside, you saw the bodies'