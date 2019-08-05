'The worst thing I've been through in my life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'The worst thing I've been through in my life'

A soldier and a baseball coach recall how they tried to save children from the El Paso shooting.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Aug 2019