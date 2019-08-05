Media player
Red flag laws: Who can seize your gun?
President Trump wants the power to take firearms from people who "pose a grave risk to public safety".
One of these US sheriffs campaigned for so-called red flags laws - the other refuses to enforce them.
Video by Aleem Maqbool, Peter Murtaugh and Haley Thomas.
05 Aug 2019
