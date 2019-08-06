Media player
Garlic festival gunman 'had hit list' - FBI
FBI Special Agent John Bennett says they have found sufficient evidence that the gunman had an ideological motive and planned to launch further attacks on other institutions and organisations.
Santino William Legan killed himself after fatally shooting three people at the garlic festival in Gilroy, California last week.
06 Aug 2019
