Protests and support - Dayton divided over Trump visit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dayton divided over Trump visit after mass shooting
As President Trump meets victims of a deadly mass shooting, Dayton is divided over his visit.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49244771/dayton-divided-over-trump-visit-after-mass-shootingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window