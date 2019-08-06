El Paso victim's father 'forgives' the gunman
El Paso Shootings: Father of victim 'forgives' his son's killer

Andre Anchondo and his wife Jordan were among the 22 killed in the El Paso shooting.

They had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary and were shopping for back-to-school supplies when they were targeted by the attacker.

Andre's father and brother have spoken to the BBC.

