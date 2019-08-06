Dayton mayor on Trump's 'Toledo' mistake
President Trump mixed up two Ohio cities when he addressed the nation about two mass shootings.

Dayton's Mayor Nan Whaley says she was disappointed by that error - but more concerned by what he said about guns.

Mr Trump will visit Dayton on Wednesday to pay his respects.

