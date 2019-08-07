Toni Morrison remembered
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Toni Morrison remembered

Nobel Prize-winning US author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.

Morrison attended Howard University in Washington DC from 1949-1953. Americans at a bookshop near her old university reflect on what she meant to them.

Read more: Celebrated author Toni Morrison dies

  • 07 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Toni Morrison in her own words