Toni Morrison in her own words

Nobel Prize-winning US author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.

Author of 11 novels, she won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993, having published her first novel, The Bluest Eye, in 1970.

Her 1987 book Beloved told the story of a runaway female slave and was made into a film starring Oprah Winfrey in 1998.

