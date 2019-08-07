Hunting for 'the world's purest water'

Media player
Do these icebergs produce the worlds purest water?
Selling water harvested from icebergs is big business on Canada's eastern coast.
But there are concerns over Arctic warming, with an increasing number of icebergs floating south from Greenland.
07 Aug 2019
