#ElPasoStrong: Portrait of a defiant city
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US shootings: El Paso stands defiant in aftermath of tragedy

It’s been almost a week since a gunman targeting Hispanics in El Paso, Texas took the lives of 22 people inside a Wal-Mart shopping centre.

Despite the adversity, the community is finding ways to come together, and this is how.

  • 09 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Trump visits El Paso after mass shooting