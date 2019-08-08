Canada murder suspects hunt discovers two bodies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Canada murders: Bodies found in hunt for two suspects

Canadian police have found what they believe to be the bodies of two teenagers suspected of three murders.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been on the run since late July when three bodies, including those of an Australian-US couple, were found in northern British Columbia.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police assistant commissioner Jane MacLatchy confirmed the details of the discovery.

  • 08 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Police manhunt for murder suspects widens