Canada murder suspects hunt discovers two bodies

Canada murders: Bodies found in hunt for two suspects
Canadian police have found what they believe to be the bodies of two teenagers suspected of three murders.
Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been on the run since late July when three bodies, including those of an Australian-US couple, were found in northern British Columbia.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police assistant commissioner Jane MacLatchy confirmed the details of the discovery.
08 Aug 2019
