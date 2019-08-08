ICE arrests 680 in Mississippi immigration raids

Media player
US immigration: ICE arrests hundreds in Mississippi raids
US immigration officials have arrested 680 people, allegedly undocumented migrants, in raids in Mississippi.
The Department of Defense has released a video of the co-ordinated operations carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
08 Aug 2019
