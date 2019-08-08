'Let my dad be free like everybody else'
ICE raids leave some children separated from parents

Almost 700 people were detained in a series of immigration raids in the US state of Mississippi. Some children were taken to a local gym after they came home to find their parents gone.

  • 08 Aug 2019