Some good news about Good Samaritans
A study published in the American Psychologist suggests there are more Good Samaritans out there than we might think.
After studying hundreds of incidents captured on CCTV around the world, the researchers conclude the so-called bystander effect - that people will not usually help a stranger in distress - may not tell the whole story.
Video by Tobias Chapple
13 Aug 2019
