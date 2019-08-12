Media player
Does dodgeball really encourage bullying?
A new study in Canada describes dodgeball as "legalised bullying" and recommends that students should not be forced to play it. But dodgeball advocates say it all comes down to how the game is being taught.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
12 Aug 2019
