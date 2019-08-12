US immigration official defends migrant rule change

Media player
Top Trump immigration official defends legal migrant rule change
Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Service director Ken Cuccinelli announced the Trump administration's new "public charge rule" that will prevent undocumented people who receive public benefits from obtaining citizenship. The rule will be effective in 60 days.
12 Aug 2019
