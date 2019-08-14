Video

The ethics commissioner has found that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau improperly tried to influence a former minister in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Earlier this year, former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Mr Trudeau and his staff of spending months trying to convince her that taking SNC-Lavalin to trial would cost Canadians jobs, and their party votes.

SNC-Lavalin is one of the world's largest engineering and construction companies. It is accused of bribing officials in Libya to win contracts under Muammar Gaddafi's regime. The company has openly lobbied for an agreement that would allow it to avoid prosecution and instead face alternative penalties or measures, such as a fine.

