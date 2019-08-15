Philadelphia police in stand-off with gunman
Philadelphia police in stand-off with gunman who injured six officers

Police are locked in a lengthy stand-off with a gunman, after at least six officers were injured during a shootout in Philadelphia.

The shooter opened fire as officers served a drugs warrant at a home in the US city.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said they had made several attempts to contact the armed suspect to get him to come out peacefully.

