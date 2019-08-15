'They've very anti-Jewish and anti-Israel'

Media player
Trump calls congresswomens' remarks on Israel 'horrible'
US President Donald Trump weighs in on the decision to bar two US congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, from entering Israel.
- Read more: Israel bars two members of US Congress
15 Aug 2019
