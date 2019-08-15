'Our officers need help'
Philadelphia mayor responds after six officers were shot by a civilian

A gunman in Philadelphia used an AK-47 to shoot and injure six police officers. He was initially under arrest for a narcotics warrant. The man barricaded himself in his house with the gun during an eight-hour standoff with authorities.

  15 Aug 2019
