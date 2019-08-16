Truck driven into protesters at US detention centre

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Truck driven into protesters at US immigrant detention centre
A truck has been driven into protesters blocking the entrance to an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention centre in the US state of Rhode Island.
The demonstrators were protesting against the treatment of migrants in ICE detention.
-
16 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49365798/truck-driven-into-protesters-at-us-immigrant-detention-centreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window