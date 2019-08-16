Nascar driver escapes plane ‘destroyed by fire’
Nascar driver escapes plane ‘destroyed by fire’ after crash

Former Nascar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr and his family escaped a plane crash without suffering major injuries, officials said.

Their plane careened off the runway and caught fire at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in the US state of Tennessee.

Carter County sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the aircraft was “totally destroyed by the fire” but “everybody got out” safely, including its two pilots.

