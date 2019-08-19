Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Iran is the most beautiful country'
A former senior executive at a Chinese internet company is now a freelance photographer travelling around the globe.
One of Shan Xiaolei's first stops was Iran and he spoke to the BBC about the images he captured and people he met.
Video by Bill McKenna
-
19 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window