The woman who knitted Trump's tweets
Why this woman decided to knit Trump's tweets

US artist Diana Waymar wanted to find a way of relating to the current political atmosphere. So she began knitting President Donald Trump’s tweets. And she invited others to do the same.

The resulting collection is on display in a New York City gallery.

Video by Mat Morrison and James Cooke, with thanks to Lingua Franca

  • 27 Aug 2019
