'The Great Mattress Migration of 2019'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dozens of mattresses at outdoor cinema blow away

A movie night mishap in Colorado created quite a scene, when dozens of air mattresses being used as cinema seating blew away in the wind. The mattresses were recovered and no one was harmed.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Aug 2019