Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Trump: 'I am the chosen one'
Telling reporters he is the first US president to take on China over trade, Donald Trump looks up to the sky and says: "I am the chosen one."
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window