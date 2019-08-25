Media player
LA police officer 'fabricated' claims he was shot
Los Angeles police officer Angel Reinosa called in to say that he'd been shot in the shoulder by a sniper, sparking a massive manhunt on Wednesday.
But now authorities say Mr Reinosa made it all up.
Read more: Read more: LA policeman who said sniper shot him 'made it up'
25 Aug 2019
