LA police officer 'fabricated' claims he was shot
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

LA police officer 'fabricated' claims he was shot

Los Angeles police officer Angel Reinosa called in to say that he'd been shot in the shoulder by a sniper, sparking a massive manhunt on Wednesday.

But now authorities say Mr Reinosa made it all up.

Read more: Read more: LA policeman who said sniper shot him 'made it up'

  • 25 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Philadelphia police: 'Our officers need help'