A look back at President Obama's 2009 inauguration

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A look back at President Obama's 2009 historic inauguration
The key moments from the day the United States welcomed its first black president to the White House.
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49480994/a-look-back-at-president-obama-s-2009-historic-inaugurationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window