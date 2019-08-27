Ballet dancers leap to Prince George's defence

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why these ballet dancers leapt to Prince George's defence
Famous dancers responded to inspire young men to keep at it.
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49490524/why-these-ballet-dancers-leapt-to-prince-george-s-defenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window